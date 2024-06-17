Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 405,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,000. Insmed accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $64.70. 3,074,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,358. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

