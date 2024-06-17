Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853,335 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 2.62% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAX traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,736. The company has a market cap of $625.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

