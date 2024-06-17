Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after buying an additional 147,417 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 82.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

