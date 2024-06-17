Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 31.72% of Jasper Therapeutics worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JSPR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSPR traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 64,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,833. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $366.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.24.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.