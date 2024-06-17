Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,000. Vestis accounts for 1.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.36% of Vestis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,230.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $438,230.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Vestis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VSTS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.79. 2,976,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. Vestis Co. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

