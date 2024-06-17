Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 400,000 Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) by 182.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 4.65% of enVVeno Medical worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVNO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. 24,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

