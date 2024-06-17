Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 22.8% in May

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $715.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

