Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $49.26 million and $2.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00038898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00032592 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,056,110 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

