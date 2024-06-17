Korn Ferry’s (KFY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $78.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.78.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $52,948,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $36,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 520,486 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

