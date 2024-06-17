K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 919.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUF remained flat at $13.75 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.