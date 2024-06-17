Laidlaw Boosts Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target to $25.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Laidlaw from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Affimed Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

