Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading Down 5.9%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.84. 113,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 535,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRMR. SVB Leerink began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $509.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

