Leo Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,939,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $4,461,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,478,134.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $4,461,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,478,134.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,754,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,869. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.