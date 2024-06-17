Leo Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.00. 892,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,149. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

