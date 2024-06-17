Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 24,575 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,575 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,824,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,201,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $542.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

