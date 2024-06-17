Leo Wealth LLC Invests $1.23 Million in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Leo Wealth LLC owned about 1.65% of authID as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in authID by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,163,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,207.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of authID stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 74,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. authID Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,689.18% and a negative return on equity of 204.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

