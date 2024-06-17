Leo Wealth LLC Invests $10.29 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,235,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,000,582. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

