Leo Wealth LLC Invests $349,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 83,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,381,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,532,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

