Leo Wealth LLC Invests $578,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health by 20,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

