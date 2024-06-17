Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after acquiring an additional 286,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,515,000 after buying an additional 983,799 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,087,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 706,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

