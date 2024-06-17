Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $215.97. The stock had a trading volume of 403,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,548. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $216.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.44.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

