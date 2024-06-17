Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Leo Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Nkarta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $18,018,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 251,795 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $9,504,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $2,293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Simeon George purchased 2,000,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Price Performance

NKTX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. 782,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,481. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

