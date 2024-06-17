Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,547 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.97. 4,958,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,303. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

