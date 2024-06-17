Leo Wealth LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 152,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $10,245,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,199,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 738,008 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 451,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 229,345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 399,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 197,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE VGM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

