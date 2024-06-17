Leo Wealth LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

DUK traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,231. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

