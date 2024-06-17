Leo Wealth LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $71.43. 1,192,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

