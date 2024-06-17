Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Leo Wealth LLC owned 0.31% of Envela as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envela by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

ELA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. 26,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,609. The company has a market cap of $121.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.42. Envela Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.99 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Research analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

