Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.09. 192,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,942. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

