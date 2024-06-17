Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.66. 2,057,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

