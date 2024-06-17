Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Announces Dividend of $0.57

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5702 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:LNNGY opened at $59.50 on Monday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $164.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43.

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

