Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) versus Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -1,005.23% -138.20% -88.52% Lion Electric -43.21% -18.99% -8.81%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $12.74 million 4.42 -$123.92 million ($0.54) -0.28 Lion Electric $253.50 million 0.94 -$103.77 million ($0.49) -2.14

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lion Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Workhorse Group and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 Lion Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $1.74, suggesting a potential upside of 65.48%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Workhorse Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

