Lloyd Pitchford Buys 19,090 Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.33) per share, with a total value of £709,575.30 ($903,572.27).

Lloyd Pitchford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Experian alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of Experian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.35), for a total value of £2,076,219.60 ($2,643,855.34).

Experian Stock Performance

EXPN traded down GBX 25.23 ($0.32) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,689.75 ($46.99). 2,668,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,484.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,346.45. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 2,366 ($30.13) and a one year high of GBX 3,796 ($48.34). The firm has a market cap of £33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,591.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19.

Experian Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,466.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.25) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,442 ($43.83).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPN

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.