loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $106,835.92 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,548.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $323,566.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $78,338.61.

On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12.

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20.

Shares of LDI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 337,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,536. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

