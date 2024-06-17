Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $110.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.22.

NYSE:LPX opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

