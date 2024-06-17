Luc Bertrand Acquires 5,000 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00.
TSE:VNP opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.24. The company has a market cap of C$532.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.47.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. Analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current year.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
