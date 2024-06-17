M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,888 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

SCHV traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $74.36. 206,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,971. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

