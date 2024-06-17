MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.19

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.19 and last traded at $107.06, with a volume of 417431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

