Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Sells $200,229.57 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $200,229.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 408,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Magnite Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $4,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

