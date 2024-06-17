Maria Victoria Wong Sells 762 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maria Victoria Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.