Mark Patrick Mader Sells 3,112 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 990,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 933,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

