MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 708280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £358,836.00, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.40.

About MAST Energy Developments

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

