Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.57

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 340602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Matthews International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $471.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Matthews International by 15,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Matthews International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Matthews International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.