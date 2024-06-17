Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.04 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $101.04 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation.

