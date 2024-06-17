Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MREO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

