Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Short Interest Up 21.9% in May

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,200 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 726,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ MMAT traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,740. Meta Materials has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 3,939.25% and a negative return on equity of 188.00%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.
Meta Materials Inc manufactures and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component; and glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose monitoring. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding.
