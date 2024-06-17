MetisDAO Price Hits $52.30 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $297.40 million and approximately $18.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $52.30 or 0.00080531 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008810 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,974.83 or 1.00047252 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012343 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.92497763 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $6,623,341.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

