Michael Raab Sells 35,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,315.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ardelyx alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $23,970.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $52,950.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Raab sold 1,518 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $11,096.58.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. 2,767,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARDX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 185.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,150,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 272,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 74,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.