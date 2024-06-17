Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.21. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

