Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) SVP Sells $266,400.00 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $509.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

