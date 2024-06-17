Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) SVP Sells $266,400.00 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mitek Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $509.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.
