Mixin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.20 Million (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $150.56 or 0.00226518 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $90.20 million and approximately $2,224.53 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

